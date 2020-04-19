Sagicor launches online camp for 4–10-year-old children during COVID-19

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — With families being confined to their homes during COVID-19, Sagicor recently announced a children’s online camp designed to keep young charges entertained and active.
The online camp includes a series of interactive and engaging sessions targeting children mainly between the ages of 4 and 10.
Keisha Humphrey, manager for communications and brand experience, Sagicor, indicated that the aim of the online camp is to facilitate mental and physical stimulation in addition to providing some assistance to parents and guardians.
Humphrey said: “Restrictions and confinement for an unknown length of time will certainly be a challenge for us all, but even more so for children who will undoubtedly become restless. By introducing this camp, we hope to excite them and reduce their level of boredom.”
Accessible via the company’s Facebook pages and YouTube channel, the camp brings together content from some of the region’s best facilitators and instructors, with sessions focused on storytelling, dance, yoga, and cuisine, among other exciting areas.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Headlines
- 103-year-old Saint Lucian passes away in the US
- Saint Lucia Customs officer charged for illegal possession of gun and ammunition
- UPDATED: 44 arrested in Saint Lucia for breaking COVID-19 curfew
- LIAT extends suspension of passenger services
- Saint Lucia schools to re-open Monday, April 20 but ‘not in physical school-buildings’
- Saint Lucian appears in court for stabbing sisters
- Cabot Saint Lucia contributes $50,000 to St Lucia’s COVID-19 response
- National Meals Program brings together public and private sector partners
- Canadian Farm Worker Programme COVID-19 notice