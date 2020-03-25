Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

Sagicor implements additional measures to assist clients during COVID-19

By Sagicor
March 25, 2020

Ravi Rambarran Group Chief Operating Officer Sagicor Financial Company Limited and President and CEO Sagicor Life Inc

(PRESS RELEASE) – In response to the challenges being faced by its clients across the region due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus, Sagicor has instituted two key additional measures for pensioners and mortgage holders.

Firstly, the early payment of pension to pensioners to ensure they have the financial capability to meet their current needs; and secondly, the deferral of payments on both residential and commercial mortgages to existing and new clients. These measures will remain in place until June 30, 2020 in the first instance as Sagicor continues to respond to rapidly evolving conditions.

Sagicor reinforced its previous commitment that all COVID-19 related claims under health and life insurance policies shall be honored. In addition, clients shall have the option to claim three months of prescription drugs under Sagicor’s health policies. The company also reiterated that no life insurance policy will be terminated within the next 90 days and encourage clients to contact their financial advisor.

President & Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Life Inc, Ravi Rambarran said “We recognize that the circumstances of each client vary and so we encourage our clients to reach out to their Sagicor representative as we remain committed to providing financial advice and support. Owning a pension, an insurance policy, a home and a business are significant investments borne by long term sacrifice, and we want our pensioners, policy holders, home owners and business owners to know that we are with you and together we will overcome this threat to our beloved families, communities and countries.”

These measures are in addition to Sagicor’s recent commitment and donation of US$1Million to support COVID-19 containment and treatment efforts in the communities in which it operates.

