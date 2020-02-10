Sagicor General Insurance announces restructure to streamline operations

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Sagicor General today announced that it will be undergoing a restructuring process in Barbados and St. Lucia.

This is in keeping with the company’s ongoing efforts to improve customer experience and deliver superior value in an ultra-competitive market.

President and CEO, Keston Howell said the decision was taken after a strategic review of the company’s operations. “The company is focused on the delivery of exceptional service to its clients and is continuously reviewing operations to improve efficiencies. We sincerely value the contributions of our team and will ensure that the affected team members receive the necessary guidance and support to assist them through this process.”

Sagicor General is one of the longest standing general insurance companies in the Caribbean, with operations in Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago. The company offers auto, home, travel and business insurance protection.

