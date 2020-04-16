Sagicor donates EC$27,000 via St Lucia telethon to purchase PPE for first responders

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc (SLECI) committed EC$27,000.00 to the National COVID-19 Response Telethon which was held on Sunday 12th April 2020. This donation will go towards the purchase of PPE for use by first responders and health personnel as the country manages the COVID-19 crisis.
This commitment comes as the company, which is the leading insurer in the Caribbean also provided donations to six non-governmental organisations last week: the St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association, the Cornerstone Humanitarian Society, the St. Lucy’s Home, Marian Home and Villa St. Joseph.
This contribution is part of Sagicor’s donation of US$1 million to the Governments of the OECS, Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago. Three weeks ago, the OECS Commission received US$20,000 which represents 50% of the cost of infrared thermometers used by those countries to assist in detecting members of the population that may be at risk of developing COVID-19.
