Russian Prime Minister says he tested positive for virus

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.
First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustin’s duties.
Mishustin, 54, was named prime minister in January.
International News
