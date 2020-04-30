Don't Miss

Russian Prime Minister says he tested positive for virus

By Jamaica Gleaner
April 30, 2020

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin – Contributed photo

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustin’s duties.

Mishustin, 54, was named prime minister in January.

