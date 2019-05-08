Russian military presence could be expanded in Venezuela, says foreign minister

MOSCOW (AP) — Venezuela’s foreign minister says the country may expand the presence of Russian military specialists there, as Moscow and Washington accuse each other of interfering in the country’s crisis.

Russia has had deep military cooperation with Venezuela over the years, including supplying weapons and aircraft. It sent military advisers to the troubled South American nation this year as tensions grew over opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s attempts to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

The United States recognises Guaidó as interim president.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza spoke in Moscow on Monday, a day after meeting Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov, who is to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later in the day.

Arreaza told reporters “at present, there is a commission of (Russian) specialists in Venezuela, it could be expanded”.

