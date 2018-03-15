Don't Miss
Russian aeroplane loses gold-silver bars on take-off

By BBC
March 15, 2018
The precious cargo rained down on the runway

(BBC) – There has been shock at an airport in far east Russia after bars of precious metal rained down onto the runway.

A plane laden with tonnes of gold-silver alloy was taking off from Yakutsk airport in Siberia when a loading hatch broke off.

Some 200 bars, each weighing about 20kg (44 pounds), were then scattered across the runway.

All of the bars have now been recovered, a spokesman for the Canadian mine owner told news agency Interfax.

Each bar is believed to weigh 20kg

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

