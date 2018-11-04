Russell out of T20 series, Hope in

(CMC) – Injury has put marquee all-rounder Andre Russell out of the three-match Twenty20 International series against India which bowls off Sunday in Kolkata.

The 30-year-old was named in a 15-man squad on October 7 but Cricket West Indies announced Saturday – on the eve of the first T20I – that he would take no part in the series.

Russell joins off-spinner Ashley Nurse who has been ruled out of both the India series and the tour of Bangladesh, also through injury.

Off-spinner Sunil Narine, for whom no explanation was given over his exclusion from in the initial squad announcement, is also injured, CWI informed.

“Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are injured at this time. Ashley Nurse will miss both the remainder of the India tour and the Bangladesh tour as he recovers from his injury,” chief selector Courtney Browne said.

“We wish the team every success on a challenging assignment in India.”

Russell was also ruled out of the ODI squad through injury and is now in a race to be fit for the Bangladesh limited overs series which bowls off December 9 in Dhaka.

Selectors have made only one replacement, however, drafting in batsman Shai Hope into what is now a 14-man squad.

Hope, who played three T20 Internationals on the tour of New Zealand in 2017-18, made 250 runs at an average of 62 during the just concluded five-match one-day series. In his first full season of the Caribbean Premier League last August, Hope garnered 288 runs at an average of 32 and strike rate of 137.

The T20 squad, without the likes of Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, is a relatively inexperienced one with five debutants included. Additionally, fast bowler Keemo Paul played the first of his seven matches only last April, Shimron Hetmyer played the last of his two T20s ten months ago while fellow left-hander Nicholas Pooran has not been picked since suiting up for three matches two years ago.

Browne said the squad composition reflected the start of a rebuilding process.

“With the T20 World Cup two years away the process of rebuilding a squad to be a competitive unit for the tournament is critical at this stage,” he said.

“The introduction of young talent at this time gives the coaching staff some lead time to help them develop their skills and for the team to develop into a very competitive unit.

“The team retains some experienced players who will work alongside the younger group which is very important for their development.”

SQUAD – Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.