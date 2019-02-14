“Run with it” — Trinidad police issue warning because of Mr. Killa’s hit song

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb 14, CMC – Police are warning party-goers that they could face criminal charges if they continue to follow, very much the lyrics of Grenadian singer, Hollis “Mr Killa” Mapp to “Run With It”.

Mapp’s 2019 song for the Carnival celebrations here has literally led to persons virtually picking up anything when the song is being played, including tents, coolers and chairs belonging to others.

“Based on that, when the song is being played, we understand that people go into a frenzy. What we are asking party-goers, in your enthusiasm, the song is a nice song and persons are very charged up when that song is playing (but) we are asking party-goers to please be mindful and do not violate the rights of others,” Assistant Superintendent of Police, Wayne Mystar, told reporters.

“There are a lot of offences that could stem from some of the actions taking place of being allowed by this particular song,” he added.

He also reminded patrons that as the country moves into the height of the Carnival celebrations “permission is still needed for a person to wine on another”.

“A person who refused (a wine) if they are asked and you continue to wine on that person then you would have committed an offence of battery and assault…so yes, you need permission to do those thing,” Mystar said.

Mapp is among national and international singers contesting the 2019 Fantastic Friday International Soca Monarch schedules for March 1.