Rufina Paul back in charge of Netball Saint Lucia

(SNO) – Rufina Paul is back at the helm of Netball Saint Lucia, having been elected to the presidency of the organisation on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at its Annual General Meeting.

Immediate past president Liota Charlemagne-Mason, who is also deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth Developmenbt and Sports, opted not to pursue re-election. She is, however, eligible to sit on the executive committee as Paul’s predecessor.

Paul will lead an all-female exco. Also elected to serve Netball Saint Lucia for the period 2018 to 2020 are Sanya Antoine and Gemma Henry-Lionel as vice presidents, Veronica Rock as secretary, Pauline Eliodore-Matty as treasurer, Rommela Hunt-Prospere as deputy secretary/treasurer, and Matheline Walter as public relations officer.

Acting Director of Sports, Patrick Mathurin, presided over the election proceedings.

Based on matches played up to June 2018, Saint Lucia is presently unranked in world netball, having attained as high a ranking as 12th.

Saint Lucia are defending champions in the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank/Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Under-23 Tournament, and placed second in the Jean Pierre Under-16 Tournament this year.