Rudoulph Poon, witness to double murder, silenced by killers in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A 50-year-old man who was said to have been a witness to a double murder was himself gunned down at his home on Saturday night.

The dead man has since been identified as Rudoulph Poon, of Pinewood Avenue, Carapo.

He was murdered by two armed men who went to the area with the sole intention of taking his life to silence him from giving information to police on the crime he was said to have witnessed.

After carrying out the act, the gunmen fled the scene, all the while shooting several rounds into the air to prevent others who live in the area from attacking them in return, said one resident.

Police said the incident took place around 10.30 p.m.

However, police said residents did not at first know the gunmen had entered Poon’s home and shot him dead.

It was not until around 4.30 a.m. that someone noticed Poon lying dead inside his home.

He had been shot in the head and a number of times in the chest.

Officers of the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations, located at the Arouca Police Station, were contacted and later visited the scene. A number of spent bullet casings were also recovered.