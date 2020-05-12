Rubis donates PPE to Saint Lucia (+video)

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Health and Wellness recently received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from Rubis West Indies Limited to help healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Country Manager of Rubis West Indies Limited Gary Gustave said it is extremely important that his organization play a significant part to ensure front line healthcare workers, patients and the community as a whole remain safe from the global pandemic of COVID-19.

“We are pleased to partner with the chief medical officer and to ensure that those critical persons on the frontline get the much-needed PPE so that they can continue to work diligently and to maintain their safety to ensure their families and the island as a whole continues to recover from this pandemic. We at Rubis have partnered with countries across the region and we continue to show our appreciation, our support in these tough times.”

Minister for Health and Wellness Sen. Hon. Mary Isaac expressed appreciation to Rubis West Indies Limited for the contribution and said the personal protective equipment is vital in this COVID-19 battle.

“It is wonderful to see corporate societies coming forward and working with us to ensure our people keep safe, that our frontline workers have the necessary PPEs for them to do the job that they are doing, and of course we all know so far they have done a wonderful job in keeping our people safe, in keeping our country safe from this horrible virus,” Isaac said.

Rubis West Indies Limited made a donation of 2,000 surgical masks, 2,000 N95 masks, and 2,500 gloves.

