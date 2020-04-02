Don't Miss

RSLPF public notice

By ROYAL SAINT LUCIA POLICE FORCE
April 2, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares


(NOTICE) — Please be informed that the Commissioner of Police has directed that the following persons or institutions are permitted to travel on the roads using proper work identification:

– Members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF)
– Port Police officers
– Correctional officers
– Members of medical institutions, including doctors, nurses, and technicians
– Members of Saint Lucia Fire Service
– Security officers

Access will be granted irrespective of the vehicle being marked, carrying the NEMO pass, and whether the individual is in uniform or plain clothes, once valid proof of identification is provided.

To all police officers, please ensure that this information forms part of all shift briefings.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.