RSLPF public notice

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares



(NOTICE) — Please be informed that the Commissioner of Police has directed that the following persons or institutions are permitted to travel on the roads using proper work identification:

– Members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF)

– Port Police officers

– Correctional officers

– Members of medical institutions, including doctors, nurses, and technicians

– Members of Saint Lucia Fire Service

– Security officers

Access will be granted irrespective of the vehicle being marked, carrying the NEMO pass, and whether the individual is in uniform or plain clothes, once valid proof of identification is provided.

To all police officers, please ensure that this information forms part of all shift briefings.

( 0 ) ( 0 )