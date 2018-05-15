RSLPF holds its own in upper tier of ACCP Grouping

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Minister for Home Affairs, Justice and National Security Senator the Honourable Hermingild Francis, recently commended the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) for placing in the top tier of outstanding police officers during a regional recognition ceremony earlier this month.

The awards programme was officially launched in December 2014 and the RSLPF has always featured among the awardees.

Nine police officers from across the region were awarded at the Amalgamated Security Services Limited (ASSL) Regional Recognition Ceremony for law-enforcement officers held at the Iberostar Hotel in St. James, Jamaica on May 1.

This initiative stems from the partnership between ASSL and the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP). A five-day conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James saw the attendance of regional police commissioners including St. Lucia’s Commissioner of Police Mr. Severin Monchery.

The ceremony recognized outstanding police officers in the ACCP who have contributed significantly to crime reduction, the enhancement of community relations through law enforcement, and the improvement of general security and safety in the region.

There were three categories for awards and each had one winner and two runners-up.

The categories included Top Caribbean Career Move, Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer and Top Caribbean Crime-fighter. Each member state was encouraged to identify nominees for consideration.

The Top Caribbean Career Move winner was Inspector in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Services, André Norton, while Assistant Superintendent in the Royal St. Lucia Police Force Elvis Thomas, and Deputy Inspector in the Suriname Police Force, Rishi Vishal Akkal, placed second and third, respectively.

The Top Caribbean Crime-fighter was won by, Sergeant Mitchell Roach, of the Barbados Police Force while Sergeant in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Services, Ishmael Pitt placed second and Detective Constable of the Grenada Police Force Troy Joseph, third.

Inspector Roland Cobbler in the Barbados Police Force won the Caribbean Community Police award; Constable 595 in the Royal St. Lucia Police Force, Cyrille Charles placed second, and Sergeant in the Bermuda Police Force, Shakisha Minors placed third.

All the nominees in each category were presented with trophies, but the winners won US$5,000 cash for the respective Police Force that nominated them. They can use the money for a youth club, community project or further development of their post.

The nominations were sent to three international independent judges from the United States and the United Kingdom who had no personal interest or bias in the process, organizers says.