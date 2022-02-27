 

Members of the British Royal family are expected to visit Caribbean countries as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to visit Belize, Jamaica and Barbados, while the Earl and Countess of Countess- Edward, the Queen’s youngest son and his wife Sophie – are to visit Saint Lucia in April this year. They are also expected to visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Buckingham Palace announced that the tours have been arranged “on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee.”

The Queen, now 95 years, no longer travels internationally, making her last official visit overseas to Malta in 2015.

When the announcements were made by Buckingham Palace, The Queen was in voluntary isolation at Windsor Castle after testing positive last week for COVID after Prince Charles and his wife Camilla – and some Palace household staff – tested positive.

Her Majesty has since canceled all public engagements, including online meetings.

But the Palace is planning for a big royal bash later this year as it plans to invite a mass crowd of Brits to the grounds for a special celebration of the Queen’s Jubilee, where the popular Spice Girls — expected to reunite especially for the occasion – are planned to be among the main attractions.

The Queen’s last and only visit to Saint Lucia was in 1966.

