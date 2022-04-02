 

BREAKING NEWS

1 day agoPrime Minister Pierre Delivers Record $1.8 Billion Budget with No Response from the Leader of the Opposition

2 days agoRoyal Visits Spurs Demand for Reparation

2 days agoSaint Lucia to lead OAS Permanent Council

1 week agoHas the UWP Got the Moral Authority to Offer Advice on Crime and Violence?

2 weeks agoAllen Chastanet Back in Court to Answer Charges of Misuse of Public Funds

 

NewsRoyal Visits Spurs Demand for Reparation

St. Lucia News OnlineApril 4, 20225613 min
Members of the CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC) at a March 28-29 Meeting in Barbados. (PHOTO COURTESY: CARICOM Secretariat Communications Unit)

The Royal Visits to Saint Lucia and other Caribbean islands by representatives of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II have unexpectedly boosted the Caribbean region’s demands for Reparations from Europe for Slavery and Native Genocide. Demands for reparation were among items discussed by CARICOM Reparation Commission (CRC) when it met in Barbados on March 28-29.

The now controversial “Charm Offensive” aimed at celebrating the queen’s 70th year on the throne was meant to encourage Caribbean citizens to honor the Queen of the British Commonwealth, who still reigns over the former British West Indian colonies as Head of State.

But where the visits to Saint Lucia and other former British colonies by the members of the Royal household were meant to shore-up support for the monarchy, it’s turned out to be a near-catastrophic tour, following Prince Charles’ visit to Barbados last November for the island’s transition to a Republican state.

Chairman of the Saint Lucia National Reparations Committee (NRC), Earl Bousquet, told Saint Lucia News Online: “The responses (to the visits) thus far have reminded the royals that Caribbean citizens no longer sing ‘God Save The Queen’ and the Queen was not ‘Born to reign over us’ forever, like we were taught during centuries of colonial miseducation.”
The NRC Chair said the Royal Visits “have put the Caribbean’s Reparations Demand on the Royal agenda in a way never planned…”

He said the CRC had decided to “leave it to National Committees in the nations to be visited, to decide how best to welcome the Royals…”
Bousquet noted that the Barbados meeting had been planned before the Royal Visits began “and while they were not an original agenda item, they had to be added…”

He said, “The overall responses to the three Royal Caribbean Visits so far have underlined the advances made across the region in people’s understanding and support for the CARICOM call for Reparations.”
Bousquet concluded, however, that “After the current visits will have ended, Royal Visits to the Caribbean will never be the same again.”

Post Views: 561

St. Lucia News Online

previous
Saint Lucia to lead OAS Permanent Council
next
Prime Minister Pierre Delivers Record $1.8 Billion Budget with No Response from the Leader of the Opposition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Prime Minister Pierre Delivers Record $1.8 Billion Budget with No Response from the Leader of the Opposition

Prime Minister Pierre Delivers Record $1.8 Billion Budget with No Response from the Leader of the Opposition

1 day ago
4 min 544
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia to lead OAS Permanent Council

Saint Lucia to lead OAS Permanent Council

2 days ago
2 min 500
St. Lucia News Online
Has the UWP Got the Moral Authority to Offer Advice on Crime and Violence?

Has the UWP Got the Moral Authority to Offer Advice on Crime and Violence?

1 week ago
4 min 925
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.