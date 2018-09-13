Royal St. Lucia Resort makes TripAdvisor Hall of Fame again

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Royal St. Lucia Resort and Spa has made the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame for the second time in 10 years. This unique accolade is granted to hotels which have won the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence five years in a row.

The Royal was awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excelllence for 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, joining a prestigious list of properties worldwide. This is The Royal’s second induction into the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame, having been awarded the Certificate of Excelllence for the 5-year period 2011 – 2015.

TripAdvisor is the world’s leading travel website. The Certificate of Excellence is given to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveller reviews. Only the top-performing 10 percent of businesses listed on TripAdvisor receive this prestigious award. To qualify for a Certificate of Excellence, businesses must maintain an overall rating of four or higher, out of a possible five, as reviewed by travellers on TripAdvisor.

General Manager of Royal by Rex Resorts Richard Michelin sees the Hall of Fame award as a testament of the dedication, consistency and commitment of the staff and executive team at The Royal.

The Royal is currently ranked No.1 in the Rex Group of Resorts in the region. Rex Resorts operates hotels in Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Tobago, and St. Lucia. The Royal has maintained a high rating on Trip Advisor.

Michelin attributed the success of The Royal to the hard work and loyalty of its staff. The Royal continues to build on its reputation of excellent service, exquisite rooms and amenities, and world-class cuisine with its signature CHIC restaurant.

The Royal is located along Reduit Beach (St. Lucia’s longest stretch of white sand beach) with stunning views of Pigeon Island and the turquoise blue waters of the Caribbean Sea, where guests and locals soak in the ambience and the calming waters.