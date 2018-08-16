Rovers into Mabouya Valley finals

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) – On Wednesday Evening the Mabouya valley football League held the first semifinal of this year Promotional League tournament featuring defending champions Rovers Utd and Survivals FC; Rovers Utd took the lead in the 12th minute with a strike from #7 Deas David and would later in the 44th minute double thier lead and sealed their ticket to the finals courtesy of goal from # 11 Joanis Pelage; despite relentless pressure from the Survivals they only converted a late consolation goal in the 81st minute from #8 Pecus Etienne from the penalty spot. Rovers Utd winning 2-1.

The second semifinal will be played tonight 7pm at the La Ressource playing field featuring last year’s runner up Aux Lyons Utd and Monarch FC.