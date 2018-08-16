Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Rovers into Mabouya Valley finals

By Terry Finisterre
August 16, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(SNO) – On Wednesday Evening the Mabouya valley football League held the first semifinal of this year Promotional League tournament featuring defending champions Rovers Utd and Survivals FC; Rovers Utd took the lead in the 12th minute with a strike from #7 Deas David and would later in the 44th minute double thier lead and sealed their ticket to the finals courtesy of goal from # 11 Joanis Pelage; despite relentless pressure from the Survivals they only converted a late consolation goal in the 81st minute from #8 Pecus Etienne from the penalty spot. Rovers Utd winning 2-1.

The second semifinal will be played tonight 7pm at the La Ressource playing field featuring last year’s runner up Aux Lyons Utd and Monarch FC.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.