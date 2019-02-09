Routine maintenance and clean-up of Castries-Gros Islet Highway to begin Feb. 10

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy is embarking on the routine maintenance and clean-up of the Castries-Gros Islet Highway between the Vigie and Choc roundabouts from Sunday, February 10 to Monday, February 18, 2019.

This entails the cleaning of the median barriers/bollards and painting of the traffic islands and roundabouts’ kerbs.

The cleaning of the median barriers and bollards is scheduled for Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 6 a.m.

Motorists are advised of the schedule closure of the lane nearest to the median barriers and bollards in both directions during the execution of the works.

All road users are asked to exercise caution and be guided by the road signs during the execution of these works.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused, as we move swiftly to ensure successful completion of the routine maintenance.