Roseau Combined School presented with school furniture from Irie Kids Inc charity

(PRESS RELEASE) — Irie Kids, Inc. children’s charity was last week pleased to be able to announce the long awaited result of their National School Library Furnishings Giveaway competition.

Thousands of people voted on FaceBook with the Roseau Combined School located in Jacmel winning by 140 votes!

The presentation was made on Friday 3rd May at the school to the massive excitement of the children.

Representatives from Irie Kids and the press were treated to a show with live music and wonderful singing from the pupils, the address and thanks was given by the Principal Ms Joseph followed by the actual presentation of the $7000 prize by local representatives from Irie Kids, Sue Beckwith and Kim William.

The US-based non-profit hopes to widen the scope of potential projects by encouraging donations via fundraising events and encourages international volunteerism. The group takes no salaries and 100 percent of funds raised go directly to helping children in need.

The charity has contributed over $150,000 so far and continues to invest in programs that promote the health and wellbeing of children in Saint Lucia.

Projects completed in the past are a new roof and other renovations for La Croix Combined School, school bus passes enabling pupils to get to and from school safely, nebulizers for children with asthma, donations of water tanks for families with young children, assistance with tuition, uniforms and school supplies.

