Rose Hill man stabbed in stomach and chest; several wounding incidents reported on V’Day

Police officials have told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that they received two formal reports of stabbing incidents that occurred in the city of Castries yesteray, Valentine’s Day, but noted that other incidents likely occurred but were not officially reported.

In one report, a 47-year-old male resident of Rose Hill was stabbed in the stomach and chest at Cedars.

In the other incident, a 24-year-old male resident of Maynard Hill, Marchand was stabbed in the arm around 5 p.m. at the William Peter Boulevard.

No further details on both incidents were available.

SNO also received two wounding reports that occurred around 5 p.m. in Castries yesterday.

A man, believed to be in his early 20s, was chopped/stabbed on the right shoulder after he allegedly accosted someone whom he suspected of stealing a close relative’s chain sometime ago, a witness told SNO.

It is alleged that the perpetrator is a friend of the suspected chain thief. Several students were allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim was picked up from Bridge Street, Castries and transported to Victoria Hospital where he was treated in stable condition, the witness added.

The incident reportedly occurred at Constitution Park.

It was not clear if this incident is related to the William Boulevard stabbing.

In the second incident received by our news team, a male was stabbed around 5:13 p.m. on Chaussee road.

A witness said two males, wearing red shirts, were seen running away from the scene and that “one was carrying a weapon”.

Police said not all wounding incidents are reported to the police.