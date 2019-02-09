Root falls as England stumble to tea

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, Feb 9, CMC – West Indies snared three England wickets including that of captain Joe Root’s, to keep their noses in front at tea on the opening day of the third and final Test here Saturday.

At tea at the Darren Sammy National Stadium, England were attempting to rebuild on 114 for four, with Jos Buttler unbeaten on 17 and all-rounder Ben Stokes on six.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph titled the balance in the Windies favour in the third over before the interval when he had Root caught at the wicket for 16, swatting at a wide ball.

His dismissal broke a dangerous 38-run stand with Buttler, who survived a chance off speedster Shannon Gabriel before he had scored, to face 40 deliveries and strike three fours.

Resuming from their lunch time score of 46 for one, England lost Rory Burns for 29 after the left-hander had added just two, lbw on review to a full length delivery from seamer Keemo Paul (2-21), about 35 minutes after the break.

And six balls later in the next over with no runs added, Joe Denly perished for 20, trapped on the crease by a fast one from Gabriel which came back to find him lbw.