Romanians charged with money laundering in Barbados

(BARBADOS NATION) — Two Romanian nationals charged with money laundering are scheduled to return to court this week.

Thirty-five-year-old Gheorghe Dumitru Durdea and 30-year-old Sorin Ghiriti were also charged with going equipped, while Ghiriti had a separate count of theft.

They appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the District “A” Magistrates Court yesterday and were remanded to HMP Dodds.

Ghiriti pleaded guilty to theft and was fined $1 000, payable by Friday, or four months in prison. He is scheduled to reappear at the District “A” Magistrates’ Court on Friday and the District “E” Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

They were not required to plead to the indictable offence of money laundering.

Ghiriti and Durdea are also scheduled to appear at Oistins, Magistrates Court on Wednesday.