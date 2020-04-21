Roger Stone: Bill Gates may have created coronavirus to microchip people

Share This On:

(NEW YORK POST) – Roger Stone suggested Monday that Bill Gates may have had a hand in the creation of coronavirus so that he could plant microchips in people’s heads to know who has and has not been tested for COVID-19.

“Whether Bill Gates played some role in the creation and spread of this virus is open for vigorous debate. I have conservative friends who say it’s ridiculous and others say absolutely,” Stone told Joe Piscopo, host of the radio program “The Answer” on 970 AM, who had asked about conspiracy theories regarding the pandemic.

“He and other globalists are using it for mandatory vaccinations and microchipping people so we know if they’ve been tested. Over my dead body. Mandatory vaccinations? No way, Jose!” Stone told a fawning Piscopo, who referred to President Trump’s longtime adviser as “a legend.”

Gates has long been an outspoken advocate for preparing for a global health crisis like coronavirus.

Stone also weighed in on the presidential race, calling Joe Biden “an exceptionally weak candidate. The guy’s just not all there.”

Asked by the former “Saturday Night Live” star whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo would be a better candidate than Biden, Stone said a Cuomo candidacy was not likely to happen.

“I think he’s done a very good job. He’s enhanced his position with the public. He’s a strong communicator, he speaks the people’s language,” he said of Cuomo.

“In order for Cuomo to emerge, Biden would have to get hit by a bus, [and] God forbid we’re not for that. I think [a Cuomo nomination is] a fantasy by the Democrats who see Biden as an intrinsically weak candidate.”

But he also said Trump was no shoo-in — especially if the economy remains in the toilet because of the pandemic.

“Anybody who tells you what’s going to happen in 2020 doesn’t know what they are talking about,” he said.

“I believe the president will be elected, but I think it’ll be a tougher fight than people think.”

Stone, who was sentenced in February to 40 months in the slammer following his conviction last fall for lying to Congress and threatening a witness while working on Trump’s 2016 campaign, said he prayed daily to cope with being cooped up at home under the Sunshine State’s stay-at-home order.

“Like most Americans, we’re hunkered down. It gives you time to spend with the family, time to write, and pray. It has its pluses, but every gym in Florida is closed, when I can’t go to the gym, it drives me crazy,” the 67-year-old Stone said.

“Praying is a big part of my daily ritual. You just put things in His hands and it takes a lot of pressure off you and you can see the path forward very clearly,” he continued.

“Not going to Mass on Easter Sunday, that’s the first time in my life I missed Mass. I watched the pope. I’m not particularly crazy about this pope’s politics,” he said, though he found the service moving.

