Rockslide damages two homes in Anse La Raye

A hillside collapsed on Tuesday, June 20, in Anse La Raye, causing damage to two homes in its path.

One of those houses belonged to Ferra Lionel who said that she heard a huge boulder rolling toward her home whilst preparing breakfast.

According to her, she did not know from which direction the stone came because she was inside. Her washing machine, balcony, and other parts of the exterior of her home were damaged.

Lambert Griffith, the other resident affected by the rockfall, said that his wife was inside the home when it occurred but she was not injured.

“I came back to see what happened. I see a stone knock out the house. After that I went inside and check on my wife. When I was coming outside I see the stone was still there and nothing happened to my wife,” he said.

The rock was subsequently removed by a truck.

Both houses were wooden structures.



