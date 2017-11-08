Don't Miss
Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

Robert Mugabe’s son pours expensive champagne over US$60,000 watch

By 9News-Australia
November 8, 2017
Share27
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 27

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe. (Instagram/Facebook)

(9News-Australia) – The son of Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has filmed himself pouring a bottle of expensive champagne over a US$60,000 watch in a video posted to Snapchat.

Bellarmine Chatunga was seen in the Snapchat video dousing his wristwatch with a bottle of Armand de Brignac gold in a nightclub in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It follows an Instagram post he made recently showing off a diamond-encrusted watch with the caption: “$60,000 on the wrist when your daddy run the whole country ya know!!!”

Chatunga and his older brother are known for their excess, a habit that runs in the family.

Their mother Grace Mugabe is currently suing a Lebanese jeweller who she alleges failed to deliver a diamond ring worth seven figures as an anniversary present.

The average Zimbabwean earns US$600 a year.

Mrs Mugabe is now tipped to take over as deputy president after her 93-year-old husband sacked Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday.

Mnangagwa fled the country this week after facing death threats.

 

(1)(1)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    November 8, 2017 at 11:52 PM

    Every dog has its day.

    (1)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.