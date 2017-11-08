Robert Mugabe’s son pours expensive champagne over US$60,000 watch

(9News-Australia) – The son of Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has filmed himself pouring a bottle of expensive champagne over a US$60,000 watch in a video posted to Snapchat.

Bellarmine Chatunga was seen in the Snapchat video dousing his wristwatch with a bottle of Armand de Brignac gold in a nightclub in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It follows an Instagram post he made recently showing off a diamond-encrusted watch with the caption: “$60,000 on the wrist when your daddy run the whole country ya know!!!”

Chatunga and his older brother are known for their excess, a habit that runs in the family.

Their mother Grace Mugabe is currently suing a Lebanese jeweller who she alleges failed to deliver a diamond ring worth seven figures as an anniversary present.

The average Zimbabwean earns US$600 a year.

Mrs Mugabe is now tipped to take over as deputy president after her 93-year-old husband sacked Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday.

Mnangagwa fled the country this week after facing death threats.