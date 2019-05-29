Robert Mueller resigns!

Share This On:

(YAHOO NEWS) — Special counsel Robert Mueller issued his first public statement on his investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election, stating that his office did not conclude whether or not President Trump committed a crime.

During the statement, Mueller said they could not charge the president with a crime because they considered it unconstitutional.

“If we had had confidence that the president had clearly not committed a crime we would have said so,” said Mueller, adding, “Charging the president with a crime is not an option we could consider.”

Mueller announced that he was officially resigning from the Department of Justice and returning to private life. He said he would not testify before Congress and that the report was his testimony. Mueller did not take questions from the assembled reporters after the ten-minute statement.

The White House said it was notified on Tuesday night of Mueller’s plans to make a statement and CNN reported that Mueller had briefed Attorney General William Barr on its contents. He had remained almost completely silent over the course of the nearly two-year investigation.

