By Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the public of the scheduled commencement of road rehabilitation works at Savanne George, Choiseul on Monday, August 17, 2020.

The scope of works includes repair of a damaged grill crossing across the carriageway located adjacent to the Zion Hill Pentecostal Church.

These works are expected to be completed within five days. During this period there will be no through-crossing at this section of the road for motor vehicular traffic.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance.

All users should exercise due diligence in the immediate vicinity of the work sites.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologies for any inconveniences which may be caused as a result of the road works but assures the public that these interventions are important for general Road Safety.