Road rehabilitation works at the Fond Nathaniel Causeway in Desruisseaux and at the approach to the Vigier Bridge

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the public of the commencement of road rehabilitation works scheduled along the Fond Nathaniel Causeway in Desruisseaux and at the approach to the Vigier Bridge on Monday, January 13, 2020.

The scope of works includes Construction of Concrete Pavement, drains, reinstating of Gabion Wall, laying of base material and a concrete wearing surface. These works are expected to be completed within thirty (30) days. During the execution, motorists are advised to prepare for delays of approximately thirty (30) minutes, when travelling though the project site.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance, all users should exercise due diligence in the immediate vicinity of the work sites.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologies for any inconveniences which may be caused as a result of the road works but assures the public that these interventions are important for general Road Safety.

