Road rehabilitation works along the Corinth bypass road

By Ministry of Infrastructure
March 1, 2017

roadworks-382715PRESS RELEASE – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy of the Ministry of  Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour wishes to inform the general public of the emergency repairs to the Corinth By Pass Road commencing Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Motorists are asked to avoid using this road during the execution of the works.  Please note that there are days when the road will be closed and only residents will be allowed through.  There will be signs to guide motorists and all are asked to comply with these signs.  The duration of the works is estimated at one (1) month.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour wishes to apologize for any inconvenience which may be cased as a result of these works.

