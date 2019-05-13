Road markings from Gros Islet to Castries resume Tuesday

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring and pedestrian public that road markings from Gros Islet to Castries along the Castries–Gros Islet Highway is scheduled to recommence on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. These markings include the re-marking of the edge and center lines.

Motorists are asked to be cooperative and be guided by the road signs, cones and pay attention to the flaggers who will be on location.

Work is expected to recommence in the morning and last into the evening.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconveniences which may be caused as a result of the road works but these works are necessary as we continue implementing projects aim at improving Road Safety.

