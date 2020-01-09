Don't Miss
Road markings from Cul de Sac to Ravine Poisson ongoing as attention is heightened on road safety for 2020

By Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour
January 9, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring and pedestrian public, that road markings from Cul de Sac to Ravine Poisson along the East Coast Road are ongoing and is expected to continue for the next two (2) months.

These works include the re-marking of the edge and center lines, Stop Bars and Holding Lanes at Cul de Sac and Sarrot gaps.

The aim is to improve road safety for all users, cognizant that road markings give important information and instructions to motorists about vehicle positioning, road alignment and other vital road information.

Motorists are encouraged to be cooperative and be guided by the Road Signs and cones and pay attention to the flaggers who will be on location of the works.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconveniences which may be caused as a result of the road works but these works are necessary as we continue implementing projects aimed at improving Road Safety.

