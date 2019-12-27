Road fatalities near all-time record in Jamaica

Share This On:

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – With road deaths totalling 426 since January 1 this year, the country has inched perilously closer to 1993’s historic figure of 434, with four days remaining in 2019.

Thirty persons died in the first 24 days of this month, triggering anxiety among road-safety regulators, who, for another year, missed a target of under 300 fatalities.

The last time the country recorded fewer than 300 road deaths was in 2012 when 256 persons lost their lives in motor vehicle accidents.

A two-vehicle collision on the Discovery Bay main road in St Ann on Monday was the latest mishap, which claimed the lives of four persons, including two sisters.

The sisters have been identified as Lakeisha and Neka Harris. The third deceased is 36-year-old Wendy McKain of Hollywood in Steer Town, St Ann.

Late Tuesday, the fourth person, André Bogle, 39, who was driving the ill-fated car, succumbed to his injuries at the Kingston Public Hospital.

It was reported that about 4:30 p.m., Bogle, who was driving a Nissan Sunny, overtook a line of traffic and collided with a Land Rover.

Of the 426 deaths from 388 fatal crashes, motorcyclists, pedestrians, passengers in private motor vehicles, and drivers of private motor vehicles account for 83 per cent of road users killed to date.

Statistics from the Road Safety Unit also highlight that more males have been killed in motor vehicle accidents when compared with females.

Of the 426 road fatalities, 368 were males and 58 females.

Director, Road Safety Unit, Kenute Hare, has cautioned that during the Christmas season, motorists and pedestrians should exercise greater care on the roads. “We are appealing to drivers to cut their speed and look out for vulnerable road users. Never overtake on a bend or at a junction or unnecessarily. Never drive in a manner that will prove offensive to other road users. In addition, always use your seat belts, ensure passengers in the vehicle utilise them as well, and that children are securely fastened in the correct protective devices.”

Hare acknowledged that the country did not meet the target of below 300 this year, noting that the projected increase was worrying.

“In order to have a peaceful Christmas season, road users must obey the rules of the road at all times. We cannot afford to lose anyone else in 2019. Slow down and save lives. Remember to drive for the family,” Hare added.

