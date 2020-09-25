Road closed for final phase of Blackstone Road Reconstruction Project

By Ministry of Infrastructure

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Blackstone Road Reconstruction Project in Jacmel moves into the final phase this week with the commencement of paving works on Thursday, September 24.

Weather permitting, this job to lay a concrete pavement along six hundred and 667 meters of road, is scheduled to be completed in two days.

As a result of the paving works, the entire road will be closed to vehicular traffic for a period of seven days. Vehicle owners are encouraged to make the necessary preparations.

The Department of Infrastructure apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks residents for their patience and understanding.

For further information, including questions, suggestions and queries please call 4684300.

The new Blackstone Road in Jacmel will be delivered soon.

