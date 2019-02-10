Roach’s superb burst limits England

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 5 Shares

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, Feb 10, CMC – Fast bowler Kemar Roach ripped through England’s lower order to help restrict the visitors’ first innings total in the opening session of the second day in the third and final Test at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium here Sunday.

Roach snared four of the final six wickets to fall, as England, resuming on their overnight total of 231 for four were dismissed for 277 just before lunch.

In reply, Windies’ openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell reached two without loss in three testing overs before the break.

Once again, it was the home side’s blistering pace attack which proved to be effective, as England lost their last six wickets for just 46 runs.

Shannon Gabriel broke the backbone of England’s resistance when his pace totally outdid Jos Buttler, who was comprehensively bowled for 67 attempting a drive.

It ended a 125-run partnership between Buttler and Ben Stokes, which had rescued England on the opening day from a perilous position of 107 for four.

Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich then took arguably the catch of the series so far, running from behind the stumps to take a brilliant diving catch at square leg to dismiss Stokes off the bowling of Roach, as England slipped to 256 for six.

He made the topscore of 79 from 175 balls and struck eight boundaries.

Roach then returned to clean bowl Jonny Bairstow for two and Alzarri Joseph accounted for Moeen Ali for 13.

Roach then wrapped up the innings by dismissing Mark Wood and Jimmy Anderson in the space of three balls to finish with four for 48.

Joseph, Gabriel and Keemo Paul all claimed two wickets apiece.