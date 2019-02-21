Roach out of England series with injury

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb 20, CMC – A back injury has forced experienced seamer Kemar Roach out of the five-match one-day series against England.

The 30-year-old is struggling with a stress issue of the lower back and will require rehabilitation with the hope of being ready for the ICC World Cup which bowls off in May.

Roach has taken 114 wickets in 80 One-Day Internationals and last featured in the three-match series in Bangladesh last December.

He was the leader of the Windies attack during the preceding three-Test series, taking 18 wickets to be adjudged Man-of-the-Series.