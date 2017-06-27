Riisha Albert wins Soufriere Carnival Pageant

The Soufriere Carnival Pageant Committee in collaboration with the Soufriere Events Committee would like to take the opportunity to thank the following sponsors and individuals who contributed to making this year's Ms Soufriere Carnival Queen Pageant a success. Sponsors: Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF), Climax, H20, Sugar Beach, 88.5 Soufriere FM, Pier 28, Impressions Boutique, Christopher's Taxi, Alternative Security, Hippo's Pizza, Diamonds International, Digicel, Hon Herod Stanislaus, Sandals Grande, Coco Palm, Chef Koko, Wavemaker Photography. Judges: Ameina Storey-Phillip, Lovely St Aimee, Stephen Joseph, Priscillia Lucien, Giovanni Moses, Shirnaya Stephen, Cyria Laufeuille Performers: Afrowii Dancers, Sulphur Models, Ms Selwyna, Shan Lucien Photographer: Wavemaker Photography Make Up Artist: Alidonia Best Introduction: Riisha Albert (Ms Soufriere Business Community)

Best Swim Wear: Shirlianna Lamontagne (Ms Sugar- A Viceroy Resort)

Best Talent: Shirlianna Lamontagne (Ms Sugar- A Viceroy Resort)

Best Costume: Tonaisha Robinson (Ms SRDF)

Best Evening Wear: Riisha Albert (Ms Soufriere Business Community) Most Photogenic: Shirlianna Lamontagne (Ms Sugar- A Viceroy Resort)

People’s Choice Award: Shirlianna Lamontagne (Ms Sugar- A Viceroy Resort)

Ms Congenialty: Riisha Albert (Ms Soufriere Business Community) 2 nd Runner Up Female: Bernell St Rose (Ms H20)

1st Runner Up Male: Shirlianna Lamontagne (Ms Sugar- A Viceroy Resort) Queen: Riisha Albert (Ms Soufriere Business Community)



