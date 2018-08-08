Rihanna to get top UWI honour

(BARBADOS TODAY) – Barbadian international singing sensation Rihanna is set to receive another top accolade.

The University of the West Indies has announced that the Grammy-award winning star would be awarded an Honorary Doctors of Letters at this year’s graduation ceremonies.

A notice issued by the UWI Open Campus said Robyn Rihanna Fenty would receive the award along with newly installed President of the Caribbean Court of Justice Adrian Daudley Saunders who will be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws and Professor Ebenezer Qudru Owusu, an Honorary Doctor of Science.

The ceremony is scheduled for October 20 at the Cave Hill Campus.

Meanwhile, the UWI will also confer honorary degrees to outstanding former West Indies cricketers Michael Holding, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Kenneth Benjamin.

Former Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham and Jamaican actress, singer and supermodel Grace B. Jones are also among the honorary graduands.

Below is the full list of UWI 2018 Honorary Graduands

OPEN CAMPUS

The Honourable Dame Janice Mesadis Pereira:- Honorary Doctor of Laws

Larry Quinlan:- Honorary Doctor of Laws

CAVE HILL CAMPUS

The Honourable Justice Adrian Dudley Saunders:- Honorary Doctor of Laws

Professor Ebenezer Oduru Owusu:- Honorary Doctor of Science

Miss Robyn Rihanna Fenty:- Honorary Doctor of Letters

ST AUGUSTINE CAMPUS

Paula Lucie-Smith:- Honorary Doctor of Laws

The Right Honourable Hubert Ingraham:- Honorary Doctor of Laws

Shivnarine Chanderpaul:- Honorary Doctor of Laws

Winston A. Bailey, OBE (Mighty Shadow):- Honorary Doctor of Letters

Professor Dermott Kelleher:- Honorary Doctor of Science

MONA CAMPUS

Michael Anthony Holding:- Honorary Doctor of Laws

The Honourable Kenneth S. Benjamin:- Honorary Doctor of Laws

Donette St. M. Chin-Loy Chang:- Honorary Doctor of Laws

H. Carl McCall:- Honorary Doctor of Laws

Professor Shirley J. Thompson:- Honorary Doctor of Letters

Karl E. Wellington:- Honorary Doctor of Science

Lloyd A. Williams:- Honorary Doctor of Laws

Montgomery Bernard “Monty” Alexander:- Honorary Doctor of Letters

Grace B. Jones:- Honorary Doctor of Letters

The ceremonies are scheduled for October 13 at the Open Campus; October 20 at the Cave Hill Campus; October 25-27 at the St. Augustine Campus, and November 2-3 at the Mona Campus.