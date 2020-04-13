Rihanna sent dad a ventilator after he tested positive for COVID-19

Share This On:
(THE SUN) — Pop star Rihanna helped keep her father Ronald Fenty’s spirits up after she got to know he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Fenty told the Sun he was very ill after testing positive for the virus, and he has Rihanna to thank for his road to recovery.
“My daughter was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die, to be honest,” Fenty said.
He added: “She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”
He shared that his daughter even bought a ventilator for him and sent it to Barbados for him to use, but his symptoms were not so severe enough to use it.
“I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever. I feared the worst.”
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Entertainment
- Jamaica: Dexta Dap arrested in gang-related probe
- Doing beach activities Easter weekend will get you arrested — warns PM Chastanet
- Jamaican dancehall artiste Dexta Daps arrested
- Cardi B laments her lack of quarantine sex while in LA
- Judge says R Kelly must remain locked up despite coronavirus crisis
- Aliens’ actor Jay Benedict dead from coronavirus
- Diabetic Jamaican entertainer Foota Hype fears COVID-19 in US detention
- Jamaica: Vybz Kartel’s Havendale property now a filthy, overgrown dump
- Kartel lawyers heading to Privy Council