Rihanna reveals she’s moved to London – and fans are going wild

(SKY NEWS) — Pop star Rihanna has revealed she has packed her bags and moved to London – and fans are going hysterical on social media.

The Barbadian singer broke the news in an interview with the The New York Times Style Magazine which took place at Dark Sugars Cocoa House in Shoreditch, in east London.

One fan, @bethlenciaga. tweeted: “RIHANNA LIVES IN LONDON it is now my life mission to find her.”

The Umbrella singer, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, recently launched an upmarket fashion label with Louis Vuitton owner LVMH in Paris, becoming the first black female to take the helm of a major fashion house.

She has reportedly moved to the English capital to be closer to her team working on her first collection for the label, Fenty, which includes ready-to-wear and accessories, such as shoes, sunglasses and jewellery.

The 31-year-old, who already has an established make-up line, Fenty Beauty, revealed what she loved most about living in London was “walking around the block” without being recognised.

“When I go walking, I try to keep it a little incognito,” she added.

Fans linked the revelation to an image the Ocean’s 8 star posted on Instagram earlier this month in which a Sainsbury’s bag for life could be seen in the background.

“If I bumped into Rihanna at the self checkout I would drop dead,” tweeted @ameliadimz.

“Still rattled that Rihanna lives in the UK and does her weekly shop in Sainsbury’s man what the hell,” wrote @EllisLandreth1.

“Hope I don’t meet any Rihanna lookalikes in my local Sainsbury’s because I will well and truly fangirl and probably scare the hell out of some innocent woman,” tweeted @itsezzie_.

@angelslice wrote: “Rihanna lives in London?? I didn’t know I was this close to the queen. I’ve breathed the same London air as her! oMg!”

“Wait what? Rihanna moved to London?” tweeted @ethbella.

Some were not surprised by the move and rained on the hysteria.

@ashcroftethics tweeted: “It’s not a surprise that Rihanna lives in London. Her first hit was about umbrellas,” while @Mr_Stevo87 wrote: “People getting excited about Rihanna moving to London like she will go Nandos with them.”

Rihanna’s fashion collection will make its debut at a pop-up shop in Paris on Friday and will be be available online from 29 May.

