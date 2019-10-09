Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Rihanna calls Donald Trump the “most mentally ill human being in America”

By FOX NEWS
October 9, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share347
347 Shares

(FOX NEWS) — Rihanna is speaking her mind.

The singer and actress spoke with Vogue Magazine to discuss her music, business ventures, and politics — and she did not hold back.

When discussing gun violence in America, Rihanna, 31, expressed her theory that President Trump is so dismissive of mass shootings because they are so often carried out by white men.

“The fact that it’s classified as something different because of the color of their skin? It’s a slap in the face. It’s completely racist,” Rihanna said.

“Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem,” said the singer. “The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president.”

Rihanna previously spoke out against the president and his responses to mass shootings on Instagram.

Following shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, Trump tweeted the events were “an act of cowardice.”

Rihanna’s Instagram read: “Um… Donald, you spelt ‘terrorism’ wrong!”

In the Vogue piece, Rihanna also discusses her upcoming album, which will be reggae-influenced and her Fenty clothing and makeup line.

(2)(2)
Tweet
Pin
Share347
347 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. Lol
    October 9, 2019 at 9:01 PM

    Do people care what this soulless $lut of Babylon thinks these days? Stay in your section before Trump send the IRS after you.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.