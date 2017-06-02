Rigobert says Trump’s decision will affect the world’s “poorest and vulnerable”

Minister for Sustainable Development Dr. Gale Rigobert has said the withdrawl of the United States from the 2015 Paris climate agreement will affect the world’s “poorest and most vulnerable”.

The Paris agreement commits the US and 187 other countries to keeping global temperatures rises “well below” 2C (3.6F) and “endeavour to limit” them even more, to 1.5C. Only Syria and Nicaragua did not sign up to the deal.

In announcing the withdrawl of the US from the agreement on Thursday, June 1, President Donald Trump claimed the agreement would cost the US $3 trillion in lost GDP and 6.5 million jobs while rival economies like China and India were treated more favourably.

However, Minister Rigobert told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that by withdrawing from the Paris agreement, “many of us are left to wonder whether President Trump appreciates the impact of that decision on humanity and on our planet”.

She added: “The world’s poorest and most vulnerable will be most severely affected, and that will leave other nations which are signitories to the agreement, to lean in and do the hard work needed,” she said.

“I appeal to the rest of the world to band together and quadruple efforts to ensure that we live up to and fulfill the commitments articulated in the Paris climate agreement,” the minister added.

The BBC’s Rajini Vaidyanathan in Washington says the move will be welcomed by many Trump supporters, as for them this is less about science – and more about sending a signal to so-called global elites.