Ricky T wins 2017 Road March and Tribe of Twel wins Band of the Year

Here are the official results for Parade of the Bands 2017:
ROAD MARCH
4th – Ambi (Knock it already) 8
3rd – Subance (Bad in Bum Bum) 10
2nd – Mac 11 (Bend up your Back) 11
1st – Ricky T (Sully) 46
BAND OF THE YEAR
4th – Fuzion Mas (Greatness in the Sands) 343 points
3rd – Royalites Extreme (Sunrise to Sunset) 345 points
2nd – Just4Fun (Escape) 356 points
1st – Tribe of Twel (Wi Mama Mi Matlo) 391 points
SECTION OF THE YEAR
4th – Fuzion Mas (Anubis) 56 points
3rd – Taboo (Captain America & Mystic) 58 points
2nd – Tribe of Twel (Sailors & The Ladies who they Love) 70 points
1st – Royalites Extreme (Showtime) 72 points
MAS ON THE MOVE
3rd (tied) Tribe of Twel – 53 points
Taboo – 53 points
2nd – Fuzion Mas 67 points
1st – Just4Fun 76 points
J’OUVERT
4th – MBC (Skittles) 253 points
3rd – J’ouvert Jammers (Carnival Babies) 270 points
2nd – Mudsters (Glow in the Mud) 366 points
1st – Back in Time (Music: The Life of the Party) 395 points
OLE MAS
4th – Kingsley Haynes (Vieux Fort No More, It’s a Pearl of the South. Are you from the Pearl. I am.) 340 points
3rd – Carlton Ishmael (Trump under pressure to come clean with Russian ties) 350 points
2nd – Arthur Charles (DSH – Government fishing 4 investment Master Baiters) 352 points
1st – Robert Calderon (St. Lucia National Trust Allen no more) 367 points
BEST PORTRAYAL OF THEME
4th – Fuzion Mas (Greatness in the Sands) 106 points
3rd – Royalites Extreme (Sunrise to Sunset) 109 points
2nd – Just4Fun (Escape) 111 points
1st – Tribe of Twel (Wi Mama Mi Matlo) 122 points
INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR
4th – Royalites Extreme (Transcendence – Natanni St. Omer) 375 points
3rd – Tribe of Twel (Wi Mama Mi Matlo – Tanisha Nicky Williams) 381 points
2nd – Tribe of Twel (Jean & Dinah & Sharon Tanner) 413 points
1st – Tribe of Twel (Poseidon, Lord of the Deep – Adrian Augier) 430 points
