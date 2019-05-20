Don't Miss
Ricky T releases “A Friend”

By Stratosphere Muzic
May 20, 2019

Ricky T

(PRESS RELEASE) — Who doesn’t enjoy when ‘The Tizzle’ serenades for the ladies?!

Well, he is at it again with his groovy tune, “A Friend”.

The catchy track, written by Ricky Joseph, Chady Foster and Courtney Louis, paints the picture of the constant calls to a lady from someone she dubs is “just a friend”.

And Ricky T isn’t having it!

With this groovy soca contribution, ‘The Tizzle’ rides the bars of this track like the pro he is: with clever lyrics and an unmistakable flow.

Check this video with the new single:

