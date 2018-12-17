Don't Miss
Seasons greetings from the management of Saint Lucia News Online

Richard Peterkin: “Rumours of my demise have been greatly exaggerated”

By SNO Staff
December 16, 2018

Peterkin and his grand kids (Facebook photo)

(SNO) – Local chartered accountant and veteran sports official Richard Peterkin may have caused a lot of concern when his Facebook activities ceased for several months.

But Peterkin cleared that up when he returned to social media on Sunday, posting: “Rumours of my demise have been greatly exaggerated.”

He told St. Lucia News Online on Sunday that in the “era of fake news” it is important to set the record straight — even when the rumour mill hasn’t been fully activated. He however admitted that though he was ill “for a while” — nothing serious but “stress-related” — he took a break from Facebook and, in general, to rest.

“I had not posted since August, which was a mystery for many, based on my regular posts before that,” he said. “Just taking a break from the old routines. No travel for a couple of months. Was affecting sleep and work.”

But Peterkin appears to be far from retirement, stating that he has to “work till I drop”.

The 70-year-old, who is now spending Christmas with his son and his family, said he is still a “working” partner with Grant Thornton accounting firm.

His term as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member comes to an end this year, but he still active on the Pan American Sports Organization executive and Association of National Olympic Committees.

So for those who feared that all was, or is, not well with Peterkin, have nothing to worry about.

“Down but not out,” said Peterkin, the immediate past president of the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee, who was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order by the IOC for his outstanding services to the Olympic movement.

