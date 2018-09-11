Richard Frederick to run in upcoming general elections

Pin +1 Share 15 Shares

(SNO) — Richard Frederick, former Minister of Housing and Local Government under a United Workers Party (UWP) government headed by Stephenson King, will run as a candidate in the next general elections.

This much was enforced at last Sunday’s protest march in Castries when he spoke to the people on two occasions, one near the Sabs Playing Field minutes before the march started and at the rally near the Vendors Arcade.

Frederick, a former parliamentary representative for Castries Central, has been speaking of throwing his hat in the political ring for quite some time now on his television programme on MBC. However on Sunday, he quelled all doubts.

Expelled from the UWP by Allen Chastanet and other delegates of the party in 2014, Frederick at the protest march on Sunday, reiterated his intention to participate as a candidate in the next general elections.

However the man who won the Castries Central seat twice in 2006, first as an Independent in March and then as a candidate of the UWP in December, did not say under what banner he will be fulfilling his dream for the third time.

So far a success story in the political arena, Frederick told thousands at Sunday’s march that he will support Labour Party leader Philip J. Pierre as prime minister of the country.

A fierce critic of Chastanet, Frederick’s appearances on stage Sunday, particularly at the rally, was well received. In fact he hyped up the crowd prior to the start of the march from the Sabs Playing Field.

What vehicle Frederick will use to contest the Central Castries constituency, a place where he is loved, is left to be seen, however one thing is certain: his opponents are in for one heck of a fight as he has never been known to lose an election in that constituency.





