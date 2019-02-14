Richard Frederick is angry, vows to rename Serenity Park when re-elected

(SNO) — The renaming of Serenity Park in Sans Souci, Castries is not going down well with attorney and former Castries Central Member of Parliament Richard Frederick, who accused officials of attempting to erase history and totally wipe him out from Saint Lucia’s political landscape.

The park, which was Frederick’s brainchild, was officially opened on May 5, 2011 by Frederick but was renamed the Sir George William Mallet Serenity Park on Wednesday at a ceremony during which he was not present.

Reports are that he was not invited.

But Richards said although the park was renamed, he will remain in the hearts of the people of his former constituency.

“No matter what you do, the name Richard Frederick will remain stamped on the minds and in the hearts of the people of Castries Central,” he told HTS. “They want to erase history and in doing so they want to totally obliterate the name Richard Frederick from the political landscape of this country.”

He pointed out that the park was his idea and Sir George has never represented the people of Sans Souci.

“Why not Constitution Park where he represented?” Frederick queried.

He is of the opinion that the name change was “totally unwarranted”.

“The park was named after a very intense competition,” he explained. “There were hundreds of entries from various schools in Castries Central and a committee was formed. Out of that committee, the committee decided who the winner was. It had nothing to do with me or my interference.”

He said he was asked if the park was to be named after him since it was his brainchild, but he refused, and opted for having the children of Castries be involved in the naming of the park.

Frederick hopes to run again for political office in the future in the same constituency and if he wins, he has vowed to reverse the name change.