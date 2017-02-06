Review of Vieux-Fort Comprehensive School’s performance at the National Awards

PRESS RELEASE – A newspaper caption in February of 2011 read “VFCSS has Done it Again!” This was because the school was celebrating excellence in style when Nicola Surage, Amanie Mathurin, Lianne Philbert, Gabriella Fontenelle, Yun Quan Li, Vercil Mathurin, Tresha Lionel and Marla Edward excelled in eight subject areas.

In that year, Vieux-Fort Comprehensive Secondary School (VFCSS) walked away with twelve first place CSEC awards. This was after Javed Samuel, Jevanic Henry, Joel Charles, Indira Deonandan, Karen Badal and Nadia O’Riley had already blazed the trail for others like Stacey John and Dalsha Lafeuille to follow.

This year, VFCSS etched itself in our nation’s archives once again by capturing fifteen awards at the National Awards of Excellence ceremony held on January 17th, 2017 at the National Cultural Center. These achievements show the school to be a stellar learning institution where students are driven by a spirit of excellence that encompasses both academics and sports. To add, their performances are not limited to the national level as the students ranked among the top ten regionally.

In the area of Humanities, the following awards went to VFCSS: French (Soivensky Joseph), Biology (Soivensky Joseph), Agricultural Science (Tracey Moyston) and Integrated Science (Jemima Jn. Baptiste). Under the Outstanding Technical Vocational Awards, Amanda Adlain topped the island in the area of EDPM, as did Soivensky Joseph in Electrical and Electronic Technology. The award for Outstanding Social Sciences and Physical Education went to the Male Sports Personality of the period, Jn. Pierre Federick, who has also represented St. Lucia at the regional level in football.

VFCSS proved too that it has an Outstanding CAPE program. Of the ten 1st Year CAPE Awards recognized at this ceremony, VFCSS claimed five. The awardees included Dania Martelly, Mario Lulu, Shanley Robert, Pashann Alexander and Olivia Jn. Pierre. Though not awarded at this event, the school also captured the best performance in Digital Media.

The most coveted award – Most outstanding CSEC Performance – was also captured by an exceptional student, Tracey Moyston, of VFCSS. She topped the island with a total of 12 ones.

The committed educators at VFCSS who play a pivotal role in the outstanding performances of these students do not always feature at these ceremonies. However, this year, Miss Lydia Charlemagne was recognized as the Most Outstanding Teacher in District Six. The criteria for this award focused on outstanding commitment to the development of school, community and the island of St. Lucia.

The Principal and Staff of Vieux-Fort Comprehensive Secondary School are especially proud of the exemplary performances of all the awardees for the 2016 period and we wish them every success moving forward.

In keeping with the theme of excellence, we profit the opportunity to invite the general public to our Open Day exercise slated for Friday 24th February 2017 to see firsthand the skills, talents and abilities of the students of VFCSS on display. We urge you to come and witness what makes this school the Premiere Comprehensive School of choice and certainly the best school on the island of St. Lucia.