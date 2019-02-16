Review: Night of Caribbean Stars event, celebrating St. Lucia’s 40th Independence anniversary in New York

(PRESS RELEASE) — Night of Caribbean Stars introduced an international audience to a series of short films by St. Lucian Writer and Director Demedrius Charles on Friday, February 1 at the Taipai Arts and Cultural Center in Manhattan, New York.

The event was hosted by Cosmos Richardson, (consulate general of St. Lucia) and his vice consul, Ms. Victoria Bousquet. The aforementioned hosts presented in collaboration with Demedrius Charles Productions and The Piton International Film Festival founders Ed Umoja Herman and Dr. Kathleen Walls.

It drew a number of artists from various sectors of the entertainment industry as well as supporting St Lucian business entities. Among the attendees were: South African Filmmaker Debbie Ellis; Miss South Africa Universe 2018, Pamela Niemand Bossert; Jose Torres, publisher of Action Martial Arts Magazine; Editor-in-Chief of Fashion Avenue News Magazine, Sophia Davis; Ms. Vera Moore with Vera Moore Cosmetics; handbag couture designer Bobette Eiza; Vaughn Constable from Twist by Vee and St.Lucia’s very own, Solange Stanislas, emceed the night’s event.

The soirée began with a cocktail reception under the watchful eyes of personal assistant Samantha Horne, while St. Lucian Chef Wendy Ellteure’s provided the guests with her island-inspired hor d’oeuvres.

The night however, belonged to the talents of our Caribbean stars.

Mr Charles offered his audience a varied cinematic experience, exploring some compelling subject matters with his eclectic compilation.

“The Bench,” starring St. Lucian actress Claudia “The Artist” Edward, tackled the ongoing insidious subject of teenage sexualization and negative self-worth among young adults.

Addiction comes in all forms and feats, so, “CRAVE,” starring Jamaican actress Mitzie Pratt and supporting Haitian actor Eugene Blaise, sees an individual’s chronic response to a craving.

In the family drama “POT CALLING KETTLE” led by St. Lucian actress Keturah Charles, Jamie Bastien, Fariah Charles, Kezia Charles, we are given a vivid reminder of the complexities within the family and community dynamics.

Now, the corporate intrigue and corruption-laced film “MANEUVER” featuring Mitzie Pratt, alongside American actors, Khalil Maasi and Quincy Giles, rounded out the event with a feminine and steamy take of being one step ahead.

At the evening's conclusion, when asked about his inspiration for its concept, the writer/director expressed the importance of sharing stories in which various Caribbean dialects are accentuated by featuring Caribbean artists, and emphasized his sincere hope for continued inclusion of Caribbean talent in mainstream entertainment through deeper collaboration, highlighting and celebrating the diversity of the Caribbean region and its people.






