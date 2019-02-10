Don't Miss
‘Return killer’ for resentencing — Barbados judge

By BARRY ALLEYNE
February 10, 2019

Carlton Junior Hall (FILE)

(BARBADOS NATION) — The Court of Appeal of Barbados has ordered that a convicted murderer, Carlton Junior Hall, be taken back to the Supreme Court for resentencing at the earliest opportunity.

The Appeal Court, led by Justice Andrew Burgess, and comprising Justice Kaye Goodridge and acting Appeal Justice Margaret Reifer, handed down the decision after dismissing an appeal by the killer, who had said his conviction was tainted by a less than satisfactory eyewitness’ identification during the crime.

The Court last month dismissed Hall’s appeal against the conviction, saying the presiding judge had adequately instructed the jury in the two-week murder trial.

The Court vacated the death sentence and ruled he be taken back to court, based on the recent decision by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) that all persons convicted of murder and sentenced to death pursuant to Section 2 of Barbados’ Offences Against the Person Act, or who have had their mandatory death sentences commuted to life imprisonment, be put back with reasonable expedition before the Supreme Court for resentencing. (BA)

